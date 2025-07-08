D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,737,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,653,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,114,000 after buying an additional 137,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,573,000 after buying an additional 531,060 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after buying an additional 326,041 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,114,000 after buying an additional 190,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

