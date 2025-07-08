D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $536.52 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $624.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $491.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.14.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

