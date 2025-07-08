D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 489.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 124,233.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,048.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.4%

FSIG opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

