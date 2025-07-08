D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,194,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,624,000 after acquiring an additional 85,121 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 104.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.2% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 282,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.