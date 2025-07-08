D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $175.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.