D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

VT opened at $128.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $129.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.68.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

