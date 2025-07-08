D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,193 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

