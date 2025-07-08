D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.13% of Compass Diversified worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,789,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,709,000 after purchasing an additional 451,731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 129,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,982 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CODI. B. Riley downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compass Diversified to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 1.5%

Compass Diversified stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $490.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Compass Diversified Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

