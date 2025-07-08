D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.91 Million Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,455,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,319,000 after purchasing an additional 488,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,684,000 after purchasing an additional 130,234 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,129,000 after purchasing an additional 271,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $399,824,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,458,000 after purchasing an additional 390,708 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ED stock opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.26.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

