D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,281 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

