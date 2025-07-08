D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 896 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Veridan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.