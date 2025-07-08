D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,020 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

