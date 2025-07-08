D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,351,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,338,000 after buying an additional 60,242 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 980,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,481,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 316,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Down 1.1%

JHMD opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $697.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

