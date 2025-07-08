D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,811 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,221.2% in the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 78,565 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average is $92.52. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

