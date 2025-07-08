D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 464 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,143,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,476,000. Arrien Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,166,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,591,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,455,000.

Shares of IDU opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $106.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.94.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

