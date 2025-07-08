D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 6,715 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $64.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.