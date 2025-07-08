DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,745,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,434,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,063,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TGRW opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.19 million, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $42.31.

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

