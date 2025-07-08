DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. Cibc World Mkts cut BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

BCE Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. BCE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is 488.46%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

