DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Celestica by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Celestica stock opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $160.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

