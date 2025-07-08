DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 112.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $491.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.85 and a 200-day moving average of $369.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $258.85 and a 1-year high of $493.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,304. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

