DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $2,177,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,867,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,745 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $26,966,067.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $506,848.98. The trade was a 98.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,441,838 shares of company stock worth $176,501,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $93.46 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

