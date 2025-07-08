DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $26,206,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 77,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of WY opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

