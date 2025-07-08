DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DaVita were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 65.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 8.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE DVA opened at $142.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $131.76 and a one year high of $179.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DVA

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.