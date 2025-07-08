Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 5th

BigBear.ai, Citigroup, Boeing, GE Aerospace, Cadence Design Systems, AeroVironment, and Analog Devices are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and supply weapons, military equipment and support services to governments and allied organizations. They span sectors such as aerospace, cybersecurity, intelligence systems and defense contracting. Investors often view defense stocks as relatively stable investments because of long-term government contracts and steady defense spending, which can help diversify portfolios against geopolitical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 201,359,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,656,135. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,229,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,629,018. The company has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $215.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,476,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,472,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.36. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,984. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $260.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.62. The company has a market capitalization of $263.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $17.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.49. 2,274,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,063. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $330.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

AeroVironment (AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

AVAV stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.95. 2,587,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.44. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $295.90. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 158.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVAV

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

ADI stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,981. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Further Reading