Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $31,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of DAL opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

