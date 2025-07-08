Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $63.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $50.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,408,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $64,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

