DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 210.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

XRAY opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.10%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

