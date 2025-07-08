Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,858,428,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,934,000 after buying an additional 1,854,748 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,499,000 after buying an additional 1,232,043 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13,842.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,080,000 after buying an additional 1,123,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $182,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $171.48 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 160.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.23.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 456.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Barclays reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.16.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

