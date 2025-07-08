Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 774.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

