Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lifted by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,034,000 after acquiring an additional 601,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,422,000 after acquiring an additional 336,747 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,450,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

