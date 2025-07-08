Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,267 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in Dropbox by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Dropbox by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 5,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $151,616.66. Following the sale, the director owned 19,220 shares in the company, valued at $556,226.80. This represents a 21.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,666.35. This represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 466,125 shares of company stock worth $13,222,405. Corporate insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBX

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.