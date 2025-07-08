Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Dynatrace worth $36,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,284,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,895,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,794 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,731,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.26.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

