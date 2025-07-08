EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,583 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 8,125.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in EchoStar by 44.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 39.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EchoStar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of SATS stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. EchoStar Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

