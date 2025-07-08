EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,465,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,064,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,951,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,320,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $299,855,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,046,000 after buying an additional 102,738 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EME opened at $550.42 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $319.49 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $476.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.92.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.00.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

