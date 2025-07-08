Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lessened by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 23,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.