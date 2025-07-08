EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1,466.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,565 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EQT were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in EQT by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in EQT by 1,343.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in EQT by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

EQT Trading Up 1.5%

EQT opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

