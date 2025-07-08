ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ESAB has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $678.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $189,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $185,839.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,538,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ESAB by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,200,000 after buying an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ESAB by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,387,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,158,000 after buying an additional 185,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,589,000 after acquiring an additional 318,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ESAB by 42.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,929,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,740,000 after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

