Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,540 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Exact Sciences worth $33,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.95. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

