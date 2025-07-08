Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Expand Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Expand Energy Price Performance

EXE opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.48. Expand Energy has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

