Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) vs. Gartner (NYSE:IT) Critical Analysis

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) and Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Exponent has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gartner has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Exponent and Gartner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gartner 1 3 5 0 2.44

Profitability

Exponent currently has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.79%. Gartner has a consensus price target of $515.89, indicating a potential upside of 29.27%. Given Exponent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Exponent is more favorable than Gartner.

This table compares Exponent and Gartner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 18.87% 25.33% 14.10% Gartner 19.82% 96.70% 13.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exponent and Gartner”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $559.09 million 6.86 $109.00 million $2.05 36.86 Gartner $6.33 billion 4.85 $1.25 billion $16.07 24.83

Gartner has higher revenue and earnings than Exponent. Gartner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exponent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Gartner shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Exponent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Gartner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gartner beats Exponent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exponent

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc. operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts. The Conferences segment offers executives and teams in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network. The Consulting segment offers market-leading research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, digital transformation, and IT sourcing optimization. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.