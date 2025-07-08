Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 5.1%

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

