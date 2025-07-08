Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 352.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,392 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 667.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELC opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $34.86.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

