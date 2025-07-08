Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1,448.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.