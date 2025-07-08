First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 477 Shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 171.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 63.2% during the first quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $2,827,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100,412 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $122,319.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,927.02. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. Brunswick Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BC. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W cut Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.