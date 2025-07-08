First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $129,690,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34,002.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,990,000 after acquiring an additional 317,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,145,000 after acquiring an additional 206,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,934,000 after purchasing an additional 134,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,518,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $244.11 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.21 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.22 and its 200 day moving average is $237.24. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

