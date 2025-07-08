First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WillScot were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 206,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WillScot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot by 14.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 95,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in WillScot by 16.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the first quarter valued at $10,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Stock Performance

WillScot stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 313.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). WillScot had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of WillScot from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WillScot from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,007.43. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,906.96. This represents a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

