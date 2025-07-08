First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 140.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Stride by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Down 0.3%

LRN opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.83. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.30.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LRN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

