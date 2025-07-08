First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $2,649,707.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,947.57. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,975 shares of company stock worth $7,112,920. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $127.88 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.59.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

