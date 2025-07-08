First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $57,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.19.

Atlassian stock opened at $216.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.30 and a 200-day moving average of $235.05.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.64, for a total transaction of $1,793,386.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 206,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,628,054.72. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total value of $1,643,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 174,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,160,220.80. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,867 shares of company stock valued at $84,057,644. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

