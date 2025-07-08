First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,018 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 138.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Perrigo Stock Down 1.7%

Perrigo stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.55%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.